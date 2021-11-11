Piper Sandler Comments on a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AKA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of AKA opened at $11.85 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $4,922,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth $9,618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

