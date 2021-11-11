Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.49 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $28,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 357,302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.