Piper Sandler Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $81.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.89.

Doximity stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $107.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.89.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

