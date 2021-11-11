Piper Sandler Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $71.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.
Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.