Piper Sandler Lowers Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target to $71.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 0.76. Xencor has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

