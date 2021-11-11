Piper Sandler Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $227.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $221.00 to $227.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DoorDash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $214.24 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.62.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $2,064,426,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock worth $4,233,439,085. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,442,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $688,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

