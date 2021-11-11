Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $20.05 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

