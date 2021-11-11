PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $780,378.53 and $720.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,438,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

