Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.90.

PAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,135. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

