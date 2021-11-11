Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.93. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,114,797 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.