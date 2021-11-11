Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Wedbush

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $1,544,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 37,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 785.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 92,778 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,654,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

