Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Nov 11th, 2021

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

TSE:PIF opened at C$18.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$13.81 and a 12-month high of C$24.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on PIF shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

