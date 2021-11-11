Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

TSE:PIF opened at C$18.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$358.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$13.81 and a 12-month high of C$24.41.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PIF shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.