Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Position Trimmed by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,471 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,220,000 after acquiring an additional 475,111 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,776,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,272,000 after acquiring an additional 351,097 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at $17,907,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 138.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 380,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 220,651 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at $10,132,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

In other news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,638 shares of company stock worth $5,534,452. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $83.68 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.