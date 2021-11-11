Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Poshmark updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ POSH traded up $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 44,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

In other Poshmark news, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 60,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $1,725,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Poshmark stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Poshmark were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

