Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $121.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.63.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Post by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Post by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Post by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POST opened at $106.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.65. Post has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $117.91.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

