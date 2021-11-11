PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,968,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $104,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 28.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PCH stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

