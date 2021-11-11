Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
PSZKY stock opened at $11.42 on Monday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.
About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
