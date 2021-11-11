PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,061,000 after purchasing an additional 153,407 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 140,554.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 79.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 80.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $160.73 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

