PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.45 on Thursday. PRA Group has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17.
Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.
