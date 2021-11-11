Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,725.34%.

POAI stock remained flat at $$1.15 on Thursday. 4,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,256. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 117,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

