Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:APTS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $724.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 1.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -22.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading boosted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a neutral rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 118,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

