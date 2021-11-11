Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to report ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.65). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($5.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($2.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRLD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Prelude Therapeutics stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.76. The stock had a trading volume of 160,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,730. The stock has a market cap of $789.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38.

In other news, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after buying an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,598,000 after buying an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after buying an additional 178,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

