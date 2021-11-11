Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $125,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,690,000 after buying an additional 1,684,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,242,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,986,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JWN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

JWN stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3,372.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

