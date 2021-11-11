Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $108.56 Million Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.34% of National Bank worth $108,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at $566,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 94.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 48.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.60. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 30.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

