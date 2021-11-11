Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $118.69 Million Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Capri were worth $118,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 202,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $13,165,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock worth $39,003,193 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

