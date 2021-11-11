Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,654 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.50% of Churchill Downs worth $114,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $174.36 and a one year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.76 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 73.90% and a net margin of 14.76%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

