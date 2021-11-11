Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,654 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.50% of Churchill Downs worth $114,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $233.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.16. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $174.36 and a one year high of $262.20.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,261,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.71.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
