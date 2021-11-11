Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Primoris Services has raised its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years. Primoris Services has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

