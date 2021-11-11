Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 99.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226,243 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 8.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 15.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Shares of PRIM opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.