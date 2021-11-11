Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pro Medicus (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Pro Medicus alerts:

PMCUF stock opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. Pro Medicus has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $48.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pro Medicus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Medicus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.