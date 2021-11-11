Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,462 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 696,255 shares of company stock worth $40,313,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of PGNY opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

