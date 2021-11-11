Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $149.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

