PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.86 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of PRO traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.94. 528,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,590. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.31. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
