ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) by 105.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 were worth $4,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,348.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 1,088.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

URTY stock opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.23. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $50.09 and a twelve month high of $136.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.