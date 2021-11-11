Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,863 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $11,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Shares of WRB opened at $81.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $82.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.27.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.