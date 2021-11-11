Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,818 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

