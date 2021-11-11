Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

LYV stock opened at $115.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

