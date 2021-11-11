Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,369 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS stock opened at $78.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

