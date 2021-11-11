Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

Community Health Systems Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.