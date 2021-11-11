Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 30,813 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after buying an additional 57,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $312,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

CPE stock opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

