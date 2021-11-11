Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $205,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $24,736,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after purchasing an additional 188,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWAV opened at $217.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.24 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,476.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $542,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,660,834 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

