Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,421 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Terex were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Terex by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terex by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

TEX stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

