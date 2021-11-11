Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,743 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,759,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 41.3% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 453,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 90.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,353,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,888,000 after acquiring an additional 643,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $49.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Owens & Minor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $2,377,222.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 138,642 shares of company stock worth $5,843,782 over the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

