Public Mint (MINT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $336,214.00

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Public Mint has a market cap of $14.21 million and $336,214.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 51.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

