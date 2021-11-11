Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)’s share price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.00. 28,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 36,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.