PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 33,752 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 33,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,012,897.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PUBM stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth $2,866,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,316.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

