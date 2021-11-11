PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PubMatic stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,218. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

In related news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $528,566.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

