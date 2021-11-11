PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,123,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,952. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $35.75.

PCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $39,268.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,627,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at $12,237,531.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

