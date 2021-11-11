PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.78

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 24102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PureCycle Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

