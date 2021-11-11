Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a PE ratio of 161.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

