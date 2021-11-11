Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Lowered to “Sell” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $968.89 million, a P/E ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,496,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.