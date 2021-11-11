Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Wedbush downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a sell rating. Wedbush now has a $20.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00. Purple Innovation traded as low as $13.69 and last traded at $13.75. Approximately 65,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,183,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $914.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

